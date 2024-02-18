Countries
Baseball, Sports

#14 Virginia explodes for 21 runs in Saturday afternoon victory over Hofstra

Chris Graham
Virginia hit four home runs and scored 17 runs between the third and fifth innings to produce a 21-3 victory over Hofstra on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers (2-0) extended their regular season non-conference win streak to 31 games.

UVA blew the game open with an eight-run third inning in which 11 batters came to the plate. Grad transfer Bobby Whalen had two doubles in the inning; the second plated three runs and gave UVA an 8-1 advantage.

Whalen, in his first start as a Cavalier, finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and six RBI.

Junior Griff O’Ferrall homered for the second straight day and went 2-for-4 with four RBI.

Sophomore Evan Blanco was credited with the win after pitching the first three innings, giving up an unearned run in the first start of his career.

The Cavaliers will go for the series sweep on Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch scheduled for the finale.

Virginia will have righthander Jay Woolfolk on the mound, and he will be opposed by Hofstra righty Carlos Martinez.

Chris Graham

