news13 virginia rallies from 4 0 deficit defeats liberty 7 4
#13 Virginia rallies from 4-0 deficit, defeats Liberty, 7-4

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

#13 Virginia (33-9) overcame a four-run sixth inning deficit by scoring the game’s final seven runs in a 7-4 win over Liberty (19-21) on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers completed the midweek series sweep of the Flames and improved to 24-0 at home this season.

Virginia trailed 4-1 after six innings but went on to score six times in its final turns at the plate, including a five-run outburst in the seventh, to complete the comeback.

UVA had lost its previous 24 games when trailing after six innings dating back to last season.

Freshman Evan Blanco was credited with his first collegiate win after recording six outs between the sixth and eighth innings. He struck out five of the six batters he faced.

Jay Woolfolk recorded his sixth save of the season by pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Cavaliers are back at it on Wednesday with a non-conference tilt against Towson at Disharoon Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ACCNX.

