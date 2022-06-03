New Virginia poll shows Democrats, Republicans in midterm dead heat

A new poll finds that congressional Democratic candidates are in a statistical dead heat (46 percent) with Republicans (45 percent) in Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s job approval is at 43 percent, lower than polls in March and 8 percent lower than his vote share in the 2021 election.

The statewide survey of 696 Virginia voters, conducted by Public Policy Polling, has a margin of error of +/-3.7 percent.

The survey was paid for by Energized For Change PAC, the PAC led by Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn, the first woman to serve as Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.

The survey results also show strong support for smart anti-crime policies, including sensible prevention of gun violence.

Key findings of the EFC poll show strong support for Democratic positions on the major public-policy issues of 2022:

70 percent believe teachers in the classroom, not politicians, should be responsible for what is taught in public school.

65 percent support Virginia declaring a state of emergency to protect drivers and consumers from price gouging by gas stations.

64 percent support sensible gun control to reduce violent crime.

64 percent oppose efforts to reduce wages, employment protections, and safety protections for teachers, health care workers, first responders, and other essential workers.

63 percent support increasing the minimum wage to $15-an-hour.

62 percent support efforts to accurately teach American history in the classroom.

57 percent oppose the likely Supreme Court decision to outlaw abortions in Virginia and throughout the United States.

“This survey confirms once again that Democrats are more in tune with the people of Virginia, from the schoolhouse to the State House, and that Virginians want to be protected economically and in their communities,” Filler-Corn said. “We look forward to sharing these polling results with Democrats across the state as we continue working to make progress in the coming months and years.”

