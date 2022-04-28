New Duke hoops coach Jon Scheyer completes nation’s No. 1 class

Duke men’s basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has announced the final two members of the Blue Devils’ 2022 freshman class with the signing of Mark Mitchell and Christian Reeves.

Duke’s incoming class is rated No. 1 nationally in ESPN’s 2022 class rankings. The class has also received top billing from Rivals and 247 Sports.

With Mitchell listed as the No. 26 overall prospect in the ESPN 100 class of 2022 rankings, Duke is the only school with five signees rated in the top 50. He joins Dereck Lively II (No. 1), Dariq Whitehead (No. 2), Kyle Filipowski (No. 7) and Jaden Schutt (No. 50), who each signed during the NCAA’s early signing period.

The six-player group completes Scheyer’s inaugural freshman class as he heads into his first year as head coach of the Blue Devils.

Duke has finished in the top four in each of ESPN’s class rankings since 2014, including a streak of seven consecutive seasons (2014-20) in which the Blue Devils inked a top-two class.

Lively and Whitehead mark the first time a school has signed the nation’s top two ESPN 100 players since 2018, when Duke had the top three players – RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish. Duke is the only school to do so since at least 2007.

