New Dominion Bookshop to host bestselling author Bruce Holsinger

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book reading and signing with bestselling author and UVA English professor Bruce Holsinger on Thursday, July 7, from 7-8 p.m.

Holsinger will be reading from his new novel, The Displacements, which will be released from Riverhead in early July.

This in-person event will be cosponsored by local nonprofit WriterHouse and will be free to attend and open to the public.

The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

About the book

In the wake of the world’s first Category 6 hurricane, members of an affluent family must travel hundreds of miles to a FEMA megashelter, where their new community includes an insurance-agent-turned-drug dealer, a group of vulnerable children, and a dedicated relief worker trying to keep the peace. Will “normal” ever return? A suspenseful read plotted on a vast national tapestry, The Displacements thrillingly explores what happens when privilege is lost and resilience is tested in a swiftly changing world.

About the author

Holsinger, a novelist and literary scholar, is the author most recently of The Gifted School, which won the Colorado Book Award and was named a best book of 2019 by NPR. His essays have appeared in The New York Times, the New York Review of Books, Vanity Fair, and many other publications. He teaches in the English Department at UVA and is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship. The Displacements is his fourth novel.

