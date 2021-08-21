New COVID-19 policy beeginning Aug. 29 at The Paramount Theater

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 29, entry to all ticketed events at The Paramount Theater requires proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test within 48 hours prior to the performance date and time, along with valid photo identification.

Additionally, masks will be required for all individuals inside the Theater, regardless of vaccination status, except while actively eating or drinking in their seat.

“The rise in COVID cases and the delta variant is concerning, and updating our Covid policy is an essential step toward maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our guests and patrons. I wish I could say how long this will last, but I am confident in our decision to do what is safest for our audience, for our community, and for the artists and performers who visit us,” said Chris Eure, executive director of The Paramount Theater.

“This updated policy was written in concert with our peer venues in Charlottesville, and with a very close eye on emerging trends, statistics, and recommended protocols in our area. We will continue to monitor this data and adjust our policy at The Paramount in the future when it’s necessary to do so,” Eure said.

See the full, updated COVID policy at www.theparamount.net/covid-19updates.