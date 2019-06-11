NBA Draft Updates: Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome, De’Andre Hunter

Kyle Guy: Getting no love

Kyle Guy, after working out Monday for the Sacramento Kings, said he felt he had done everything he needed to do in college.

“Obviously you want to ride the high of winning at the pinnacle of college basketball,” Guy told reporters after the workout. “At the same time, I felt there wasn’t much else I could prove at that level. I’ve carried a chip on my shoulder since I was a young kid because I’ve had to re-prove myself at every level.”

Guy performed well at the NBA Draft Combine last month, scoring in double figures in both of his scrimmages, but none of the mock drafts that I perused this morning – and I looked hard – had Guy going in either of the two rounds of the 2019 NBA Draft.

That would force him to try to play his way into a job via summer league and fall camp, with a likely stint in the G-League next season, or playing overseas.

Ty Jerome: On fire!

Ty Jerome put up some nice numbers at a workout with the Boston Celtics last week, reportedly draining 84 of 100 three-point shots in a drill.

Jerome is listed as high as 20 in the first round in the mock drafts out there right now, and as low as the early part of the second round.

De’Andre Hunter: About to make some serious coin

De’Andre Hunter is just chilling at the top of the draft. The hero of the 2019 national championship game is listed as high as third and as low as eight in the lottery.

Looking at the projected rookie salary scale for 2019-2020, we’re talking about a $6.5 million first-year salary, $6.85 million in Year 2 and $7.2 million in Year 3 at the #3 slot, all the way down to $4.05 million in Year 1, $4.25 million in Year 2 and $4.45 million in Year 3 down at #8.

