My advice: Don’t order AEW live shows through Bleacher Report

One mistake I will never, ever make again: ordering an AEW pay-per-view through Bleacher Report.

There were myriad issues with the B/R app Sunday night ahead of the telecast of “Double or Nothing.” Mine were similar to what I saw reported on Wrestling Inc. and by Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer: after ordering, I couldn’t access the pre-show, was prompted to order again, and even then, couldn’t access the content.

Eventually, I was locked out of the app entirely.

I had a group of friends over for a watch party, so made the call to order the show through my cable provider, expecting to be able to get a refund from B/R.

The folks at B/R had other ideas.

“Sorry for the inconvenience, but we can no longer process a refund after the live event. We’ve checked the account, and we are unable to locate any problem with it.”

This was the message back from Bleacher Report Support.

They’ve checked the account, and were unable to locate any problem with it.

Multiple people experienced the same issues the night of the show.

The broadcast team even addressed the issues during the show. I only know this because I was able to watch the live show through my cable provider.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s only $49.95.

It will be the last $49.95 Bleacher Report ever sees from me.

AEW, Tony Khan, whoever in your company is in charge of this, you need to do better.

Story by Chris Graham

