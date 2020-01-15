Multi-vehicle crash closes Interstate 81 southbound in Rockingham County

Published Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, 3:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A crash involving two tractor trailers and two passenger vehicles has blocked both southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 240 in Rockingham County.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. Wednesday, and there is no estimated time for reopening southbound I-81. Traffic is currently backed up about five miles.

Drivers using southbound I-81 are being detoured at exit 240 (Mount Crawford/ Bridgewater). At the top of the off-ramp, motorists will go west on Route 257 (Friedens Church Road), south on Route 11 (Valley Pike/Lee Highway), and then east on Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) to return to I-81 at exit 235 in the Weyers Cave area of Augusta County.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related