Motorcycle stolen from storage unit in Stuarts Draft

Published Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, 1:13 pm

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with recent burglaries that occurred at the Heritage Mini Storage located on Stuarts Draft Highway.

In the early morning hours Wednesday, a dark colored car bearing stolen Virginia license plates entered the storage unit lot and broke in to multiple different units at this location. A black 2007 Harley Davidson custom Softail motorcycle, with Virginia license plate Z87466, was stolen by one of the suspects, and has not been located.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the whereabouts of this stolen motorcycle are asked to contact Investigator Ryan Martin at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers # 800-322-2017.

