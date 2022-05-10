Most popular games on online casino platforms

Published Tuesday, May. 10, 2022, 2:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

With the rise of technology, we are becoming more dependent on it. The world is getting digital, and quite frankly, you can find anything online. Even if you wish to gamble or have fun trying your luck, you don’t need to go to a casino. All you need is your smartphone and a reliable internet connection, and voila. You can enjoy playing at a casino right from your home.

The online casino platforms are made keeping the physical ones in mind, and they are pretty much the same. They offer all the games you could play at a physical casino, provide easy opportunities to win money, and you can even socialize by chatting with the players. And the best part is, you can play anytime and anywhere.

However, we are here to tell you about all the popular games you can play on online casino platforms. Continue to read ahead to learn about some of the most popular games on online casino platforms.

1. Keno

Keno is one of the most popular games you can play at an online casino. If you are familiar with the game, you must know that this is the oldest game in a casino that has been played for more than 400 years.

However, there is a difference when you play online Keno. Thanks to the graphics and designs of the online version, Keno has become way more attractive than you play in real casinos.

The game works by using tickets or Keno cards with 1-80 numbers placed in the square, you then place your bet by marking any number on your tickets. When all bets have been placed, there are twenty draws from the numbered pallets, and whoever’s number is out, he or she wins the round.

The online casino platforms even allow you to play Keno with variations; you can play Vegas Keno, Instant Keno, crypto Keno and even Keno Jackpot.

2. Sic Bo

Next on our list is this amazing game that originated in Ancient China and has made its way throughout the casinos around the world, and now, it is even available on online platforms. We are talking about Sic Bo, the game of three dice. This is an attractive game that is played by making the bets based on guesses.

Three dice are placed in a dice cup, and the players are supposed to bet and place their guesses on the numbers which they think would appear on the dice once the box is shaken. Whoever guesses the right wins! This game is completely played on your luck, and if you think you are lucky, you must play it.

3. Slots

How can we talk about casino games without mentioning slots? It is a must-play game. The slots are highly popular among the players, and there is a reason, the hefty prize they offer.

A slot game entails spinning reels with numbers or symbols that appear at random when the player places a bet and spins the reels. The combination of numbers or symbols landed determines the prize. Many players choose slot games because of the simple game rules, appealing graphics, and exciting prizes.

Most online casinos have designed slots with a pleasant user interface, distinctive design and features, and soft music to make the game appealing to everyone. To win at slots, though, you must ensure that you understand the regulations thoroughly to reduce the house edge.

Moreover, once you play it online, you will know it is so much better than the physical slot machines, thanks to the attractive graphics the online version uses.

4. Roulette

Next on our list is one of the most played casino games, Roulette. It has a huge fan base, and people often wait in lines to play it. But guess what? You can say goodbye to waiting in lines as your favorite Roulette is also available on online casino platforms and offers the same fun levels.

The game was created in the 18th century and included a revolving number wheel which is the main aspect of the game. Players must choose a number that they believe the dice will land on. Punters who like to play it safe might wager on less risky options such as numerical ranges or colors. There are numerous roulette versions, including American, European, French, and others. Many punters and novice players enjoy roulette because of its simple gameplay and dynamic nature.

They say if you get lucky in roulette, you can even win thousands of dollars.

5. Blackjack

If you want to experience a combination of simplicity and excitement, you must consider playing blackjack at your online casino platform. The rules are pretty simple here. You simply start by competing against a croupier. Both of you are given a card face up, and then you start your race to get the number 21.

Basically, you need to reach 21 by picking up cards, and the number on the next card is added to the previous one; whoever reaches 21 first wins the game. Also, there’s a catch, if you or the croupier reaches the sum of more than 21 first, it means you have lost.

It’s a pretty exciting game, and you can place any amount you want to bet. However, the online version does add even more excitement, thanks to the variations of blackjack it comes with. These include Classic Blackjack, Progressive Blackjack, European Blackjack, Blackjack Switch, and Spanish Blackjack.

6. Bingo

You must have played bingo as kids, the game in which you need to match the numbers on your card to get a strike, though. But the adults play bingo quite differently. They play it for money. The online casino platforms offer several variations in the game, including Bingo Happy, Bingo Infinity, Absolute Bingo, Bingo Superstar, and more.

While all the variations have the same rules as basic bingo, they have pretty exciting levels, and obviously, the unique graphics, designs, and sound effects make them distinguished. The game is loved by casino players throughout the world, including the US, UK, etc.

7. Craps

Casinos are full of dice games, and one of the most played dice games of all time is the Craps. It is an exciting game that boosts the energy among the players because it does get intense sometimes. The rules are pretty simple, there are two dice that a player needs to roll on the craps table.

Whatever number comes, the player has to roll that number again before getting a 7 on the table. For example, if you rolled a 3 and 5 on your first play, that makes an 8. Now, you need to roll an 8 again. It could be any combination, a 6 and a 2, a 4 and a 4.

However, before you could get that, if the dice rolls a seven, boom. You have lost. The dice will move to the other player on the table, and you will lose your bet.

8. Baccarat

If you want to become a master at casino games, you definitely need to learn how to play Baccarat. It is one of the most hyped casino games of all time, and not only at physical casinos but also at online ones. People love to have a good game of baccarat, and they love it, even more, when they win.

It is a game of guessing with pretty straightforward rules. You don’t need strategy or planning; all you need is to keep your focus. The game begins with the dealer giving both the player and the banker two cards each (face-up), and the sum of both the cards should be close to 9, if yours is closer than the banker, you will the round. If the dealt cards sum greater than 9, the dealer will add one or two more cards, and you can drop the first card that is dealt with you.

The game is tricky but has a lot to do with your luck and gets a lot interesting once you get into it.

Key takeaway

The online casino platforms are the new way of gambling in this world of technology. It makes gambling and playing casino games even more fun because you can play them anytime, anywhere, and with anyone around the globe. You can access more variety, and the enticing graphics and sound effects just make the games more interesting.

If you live a busy life, you must take some time out and have some fun playing these games. Create yourself an account on any online casino platform and enjoy all the fun casino games you want. Also, the money you will make will just add as the cherry on the top.

Story by Varazdat Samsonyan

Like this: Like Loading...