MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 22

Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games on Wednesday, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props today. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our three favorite picks.

How to Bet on MLB Player Props Tonight (June 22)

Betting on MLB player props has never been easier. Even if sports betting isn’t legal in your state, US residents can cash in on the best MLB prop bets at the top offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on MLB player props tonight and claim a free $25 player props bet from BetOnline, one of the best baseball betting sites.

Click here to get free bets for the MLB Games tonight Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of at least $55 Claim your free $25 free MLB Player Props Bet, plus $1,000 Sports Betting bonus Bet on the MLB games tonight for free at BetOnline

The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Player Props Betting

MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 22

Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.

We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.

Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.

Best MLB Player Props Today (June 22): Bryce Harper Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)

Bet Bryce Harper Play Under -130 Over +100

With our first player prop of the day, let’s go with Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies to have over 1.5 total bases. The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be taking on Jon Gray and Bryce Harper’s currently hitting .294 against him and has an average exit velocity of 96.4 MPH. In his 17 at-bats against Jon Gray, he’s managed to leave the yard twice already.

Bryce Harper is going to be coming into this one swinging the bat at an elite level once again this year and is hitting .326 and has already belted 15 home runs. He is a guy that has a legitimate chance of being named back-to-back MVPs since he’s been simply incredible once again this year for Philadelphia.

His advanced numbers are also elite this year as he’s going to be coming into this one with the average exit velocity in the 96th percentile, a max exit velocity in the 95th percentile, and a barrel percentage in the 92nd percentile.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 22): Freddie Freeman Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

Bet Freddie Freeman Play Over -105 Under -125

With our second player prop of the day, let’s go with Freddie Freeman to have over 1.5 total bases for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are going to be taking on Luis Castillo and although Castillo does have elite stuff, Freddie Freeman has found plenty of success against him throughout his career.

Freeman is going to be coming into this one hitting .333 against Luis Castillo and has an average exit velocity of 91.5 MPH. His advanced numbers this year are impressive. He has an xwOBA that ranks in the 96th percentile and a hard-hit percentage that ranks in the 77th percentile.

He’s hitting .298 on the year and has belted six home runs. He’s going to be coming into this one swinging a hot bat as he went 3-4 in his last game with five RBIs.

Bet on Freeman (-105) at BetOnline

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 22): Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Bet Aaron Judge Play Over -110 Under -110

For our final pick of the night, let’s go with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees to have over 1.5 total bases. Aaron Judge has been one of our favoriteplayers to put money on throughout the entire year and he typically comes through for us. He’s going to be coming into this one with a .300-batting average and leads the league in home runs with 25.

Judge is in a little bit of a slump recently as he’s going to be coming into this one only going 1-8 in his last eight plate appearances, but that should change tonight. His advanced numbers this year show that there should be no signs of regression anytime soon as he currently has a max exit velocity in the 98th percentile, an xwOBA in the 100th percentile, and a barrel percentage in the 100th percentile.