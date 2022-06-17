MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for June 17

Major League Baseball is going to have 16 games on Friday, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props today. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our three favorite picks.

How to Bet on MLB Player Props Tonight (June 17)

Betting on MLB player props has never been easier. Even if sports betting isn’t legal in your state, US residents can cash in on the best MLB prop bets at the top offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on MLB player props tonight and claim a free $25 player props bet from BetOnline, one of the best baseball betting sites.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for MLB Player Props Betting

Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.

We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.

Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.

Best MLB Player Props Today (June 17): Ronald Acuna Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115)

Bet Ronald Acuna Play Under -115 Over -115

For our first MLB player prop bet of the day let’s go with Ronald Acuna to have over 1.5 total bases against the Chicago Cubs. Acuna is going to be coming into this one struggling a tad compared to what we’ve seen in the past. He’s hitting .284 and has six home runs through only 134 at-bats.

He’s been struggling the past few games as he’s only managed to get one hit in his last 15 at-bats. Although this could be worrisome to a few, this is actually a good indication that he should be able to find the barrel a few times and have over 1.5 total bases for us.

On the season, he currently has an average exit velocity that ranks in the 91st percentile, a max exit velocity that ranks in the 99th percentile, and a hard-hit percenter that ranks in the 92nd percentile.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 17): Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (-135)

Bet Aaron Judge Play Over -135 Under -105

With our second pick of the day, let’s go with the MLB MVP favorite Aaron Judge to have over 1.5 total bases. On the season, Aaron Judge has undoubtedly been the top hitter in the league as he’s currently hitting at .310 and already belted a league-leading 25 home runs. He’s going to be taking on Ross Stripling and through his career, he’s managed to hit .375 against him with an average exit velocity of 100.1.

Aaron Judge’s advanced stats might be the most impressive thing in baseball as he ranks in the 100th percentile of average exit velocity, xwOBA, and barrel percentage. He’s been the most elite hitter in the league this year and that should continue against Toronto.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 17): JD Martinez Over 1.5 Total Bases (-155)

Bet JD Martinez Play Over -140 Under +105

JD Martinez is one of those guys that people need to start talking about more. The 34-year-old has had 211 at-bats this season and is hitting .351. Not only is he hitting 351, but he’s also almost in double digits in terms of home runs. He’s coming off a game where he had three hits against the Oakland Athletics.

Adam Wainwright is going to be on the mound and although he does typically work down in the zone, JD Martinez gets the ball up in the air more than most in Major League Baseball. Martinez Is going to be coming into this one with an xwOBA in the 97th percentile, a barrel percentage in the 90th percentile, and an xSLG in the 94th percentile.

