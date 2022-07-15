MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for July 15
Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games today, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our favorite picks.
Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.
We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.
Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.
Best MLB Player Props Today (July 15): Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)
With our first MLB player prop of the day, let’s go with Vladimir Guerrero Jr to have over 1.5 total bases. Vlad is going to be coming into this with a .264 batting average and has hit 20 home runs this season. His numbers are a bit down compared to last season, but he’s still been an elite hitter.
He’s going to be coming into this one with some impressive advanced numbers on the year as he currently has an average exit velocity that ranks him in the 97th percentile, a hard-hit percentage that ranks him in the 97th percentile, and an xBA that ranks him in the 86th percentile.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 15): Nolan Gorman Over 0.5 Total Bases (-150)
With our second MLB player prop of the night, let’s go with Nolan Gorman to have over 0.5 total bases against Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds.
Nolan Gorman is only 22 years old and this youngster has already hit eight home runs in only 157 at-bats. He’s been struggling a bit recently, as his batting average has gone down from .261 to .236 in just a few games, but it’s a great time for him to get going. Gorman hasn’t found much success against Greene in his two at-bats against him throughout his career, but this is a good time for him to figure things out at the plate and help his St. Louis Cardinals team come away with an easy win.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 15): Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
With our final MLB betting prop of the night, let’s go with Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians to have over 1.5 total bases. Jose Ramirez is an elite hitter as he’s going to be coming into this one with a .285 batting average and has hit 17 home runs.
What he’s been able to do throughout the entire year proves that he’s probably the best third baseman in all of baseball. His advanced numbers also show that there’s not going to be any regression anytime soon as he currently has a max exit velocity that ranked in the 81st percentile, a K% that ranks in the 99th percentile, and a whiff% that ranks in the 98th percentile.