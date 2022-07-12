MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Prop Bets for July 12
Major League Baseball is going to have plenty of games today, which allows us to make some great money from MLB player props. Continue reading below to get our best MLB prop bets today, including our favorite picks.
How to Bet on MLB Player Props Tonight (July 12)
Betting on MLB player props has never been easier. Even if sports betting isn’t legal in your state, US residents can cash in on the best MLB prop bets at the top offshore sportsbooks.
Below, we’ll break down how to bet on MLB player props tonight and claim a free $25 player props bet from BetOnline, one of the best baseball betting sites.
Once a novelty wager, today MLB player prop bets have become some of the most popular wagers to place online.
We’ll highlight three MLB player props that stand out as the best MLB prop bets today.
Check out our best MLB player props of the day below.
Best MLB Player Props Today (July 12): Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (-145)
With our first MLB betting prop of the night, let’s go with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees to have over 1.5 total bases. The Yankees are going to be taking on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds, which indicates that Aaron Judge and the Yankees should be able to come away with a few easy wins.
Ashcraft is going to be coming into this one with a 4.35 ERA and is coming off an outing where he gave up 10 hits in only six Innings pitched. Judge has been elite to start the season as he already has 30 home runs and is hitting .283.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 12): Yordan Alvarez Over 1.5 Total Bases (-145)
With our second MLB player prop of the night, let’s go with Yordan Alvarez to have over 1.5 total bases against the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels are going to be throwing Noah Syndergaard and although Syndergaard has had decent stuff against the current Houston Astros lineup, Alvarez has been incredible this season and should continue lighting up right-handed pitching. He’s going to be coming into this with a .306 batting average and has already hit 26 home runs on the season.
When also factoring in some of his advanced stats this season, it makes this pick even better. He’s going to be coming into this one with a max exit velocity that’s in the 99th percentile, a hard-hit percentage in the 100th percentile, and an xwOBA in the 100th percentile.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 12): Trea Turner Over 1.5 Total Bases (-130)
With our final MLB player prop of the night, let’s go with Trea Turner to have over 1.5 total bases. Turner hasn’t necessarily looked great throughout the past few games, as he’s currently 3-14 in his last 14 at-bats. Although he has struggled a bit recently, this is the perfect time for him to get back on track before the All-Star break. He’s going to be taking on a left-handed pitcher in Matthew Liberatore and Liberatore hasn’t looked great this season.
Trea Turner is going to be coming into this one with a .301 batting average and has hit 11 home runs on the season. He should continue to hit the ball hard just like he has all season and get past this little slump but he’s currently in.