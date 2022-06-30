MLB Picks Today | Best MLB Bets for Today June 30
On Thursday, we’ll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day. You will get our three favorite plays of the day here.
MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (June 30)
Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day for June 30th.
Our MLB picks have been profitable lately, so come check them out and win with us.
MLB Predictions Today: Houston Astros ML (+110)
|Bet
|Astros
|Yankees
|Play
|Moneyline
|+110
|-130
|Run Spread
|+1.5(-150)
|-1.5 (+130)
|Total Runs
|Over 7.5 (-115)
|Under 7.5 (-105)
Our first MLB betting pick of the night is going to be taking the Houston Astros to beat the New York Yankees outright. Putting money up against the New York Yankees is never the smartest thing in the world, but the Astros played them about a week ago and looked great in the entire series. Although the series was split 2-2, there was an argument to be made that the Astros outplayed the Yankees for all four games.
In case people are still doubting them for whatever reason, the Houston Astros are a very good baseball team. Take away everything that people like to say about them with the whole cheating scandal, there’s a chance that they’re still the best team in all of baseball. With Luis Garcia on the mound and him holding the current New York Yankees lineup to a .130 batting average, this is the perfect time for them to get another win.
MLB Predictions Today: Chicago Cubs ML (-125)
|Bet
|Reds
|Cubs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Run Spread
|+1.5(-180)
|-1.5 (+155)
|Total Runs
|Over 10 (-115)
|Under 10 (-105)
With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Chicago Cubs to beat the Cincinnati Reds outright. Both of these teams are arguably the two worst in all of baseball, but the Cubs are better.
The Cubs were able to come away with an impressive 8-3 victory in the second game of the three-game series and are looking to win the series on Thursday. With Kyle Hendricks getting the start here, it could be the perfect time for them to finally win a series.
He hasn’t had great stuff this season, but he looked great in his last outing as he threw 7.1 innings and gave up only 5 hits with no earned run against a tough St. Louis Cardinals team.
MLB Predictions Today: LA Dodgers ML (-135)
|Bet
|Padres
|Dodgers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+115
|-135
|Run Spread
|+1.5(-190)
|-1.5 (+160)
|Total Runs
|Over 7.5 (-115)
|Under 7.5 (-105)
Let’s go with the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the San Diego Padres outright for our final MLB betting pick of the evening. The Dodgers have only been able to win six of their last 10 games, so they haven’t exactly been playing terrific baseball lately. They did lose a series against the Colorado Rockies, which ought to serve as a wake-up call for them.
These games will be crucial not just for the standings now, but also for the playoffs because they are only 1.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres.
The Dodgers’ offense is among the best in all of baseball, as seen by their ninth-highest team batting average of .252 and 92 home runs, which puts them in the top 10 in the league. If they want to defeat a tough San Diego Padres team, their offense is going to have to show up in this game.