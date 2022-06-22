MLB Picks Today | Best MLB Bets for Today June 22

On Wednesday, we’ll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day. You will get our three favorite plays of the day here.

MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (June 22)

Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day for June 22nd.

Our MLB picks have been profitable lately, so come check them out and win with us.

MLB Predictions Today: Minnesota Twins ML (-155)

With our first pick of the night, let’s go with the Minnesota Twins to beat the Cleveland Indians outright on the moneyline. The Twins are going to be coming into this one playing below-average baseball recently and have only won five out of their last 10 games and are coming off a 6-5 loss to the Guardians.

The Twins have been clicking on all cylinders offensively this year and that’s the reason for their early-season success. They currently have the 11th most home runs in the league and are also hitting .251 as a team, which ranks them eighth.

Sonny Gray is going to be on the mound here for the Minnesota Twins and that’s great news for us. He’s held hitters in the current Guardians line up to a .234 batting average and has a strikeout percentage of nearly 30%.

MLB Predictions Today: St. Louis Cardinals ML(-105)

Let’s go with the St. Louis Cardinals to beat the Milwaukee Brewers outright with our second pick of the night. The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the more interesting teams in baseball this year and have finally turned their season around after a rough stretch. They ended up losing game 2 against the Cardinals, 6-2, and with Adam Wainwright getting the start for the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s a great chance that their struggles are going to continue.

Adam Wainwright is going to be coming into this one with a 3.06 ERA and a 1.24 whip. Even at 40 years old, he’s still been one of the more above-average pictures in the league this season.

MLB Predictions Today: Seattle Mariners ML (-135)

With our final pick of the night, let’s go with the Seattle Mariners to beat the Oakland Athletics outright. The Oakland Athletics are going to be coming into this one at 23-46 and are undoubtedly the worst team in baseball. They’ve only managed to win three out of their last 10 games and although the Mariners haven’t been much better on the year, they’ve played a much better brand of baseball than Oakland has. The Mariners are going to be coming in after an 8-2 win against Oakland on Tuesday nights.

George Kirby is going to be on the mound here for the Seattle Mariners and that should be good news for us. The youngsters going to be coming into this one with a 1.14 WHIP and a 3.56 ERA. Oakland has been the worst offensive team in baseball this year as they’re going to be coming in with a .209 batting average, which ranks them the lowest in all of baseball.

