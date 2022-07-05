MLB Picks Today | Best MLB Bets for Today July 5
On Tuesday, we’ll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day. You will get our three favorite plays of the day here.
MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (July 5)
Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day.
MLB Predictions Today: Minnesota Twins ML (+105)
|Bet
|Twins
|White Sox
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Run Spread
|+1.5(-175)
|-1.5 (+150)
|Total Runs
|Over 9.5 (-115)
|Under 9.5 (-105)
With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Minnesota Twins to beat the Chicago White Sox outright. The Twins have been one of the best teams in all of baseball to start the season as they’re currently in first place in the American League Central. The Chicago White Sox haven’t been playing well this season as they sit at 38-40 and are in third place in the American League Central. Minnesota was able to come away with an impressive 6-1 victory in game 1.
Minnesota has found success this season because they currently have the ninth-best team batting average in all of baseball at .251 and have belted 97 home runs on the season, which ranks them 10th in the league.
MLB Predictions Today: Toronto Blue Jays ML (-175)
|Bet
|A’s
|Blue Jays
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-175
|Run Spread
|+1.5(-110)
|-1.5 (-110)
|Total Runs
|Over 8.5 (-115)
|Under 8.5 (-105)
For our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the Toronto Blue Jays to beat the Oakland Athletics outright. The Toronto Blue Jays have been playing somewhat disappointing baseball throughout their past 10 games as they sit at 4-6, but the Oakland Athletics are undoubtedly the worst team in all of baseball at 27-55.
The Athletics did end up winning the first game of the series, 5-1, but that’s even better for us. The Blue Jays should come out in this one and look to get an easy win. With Kikuchi getting the start, we should be in a great position. He has held hitters in the current Oakland Athletics lineup to a .206 batting average and when also factoring in that the Oakland Athletics have the worst team batting average in baseball at .212 as a team, this makes this pick even better.
MLB Predictions Today: Colorado Rockies +1.5 (-105)
|Bet
|Rockies
|Dodgers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+200
|-240
|Run Spread
|+1.5(-105)
|-1.5 (-115)
|Total Runs
|Over 8.5 (-115)
|Under 8.5 (-105)
With our final MLB betting pick of the day, let’s go with the Colorado Rockies to cover the +1.5 run spread against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Betting against the Dodgers isn’t always the smartest thing, but this team hasn’t necessarily played as well as many are saying that they have. The Rockies have also given them trouble throughout the season as they just recently won a series against them about a week ago. The Dodgers did end up taking the first game of this series, 5-3, but with German Marquez getting the start, he should be able to find some success and help us out here.
Marquez has held hitters in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup to a .255 batting average in 217 plate appearances. With this one in Los Angeles, we don’t have to worry about him getting hit around as opposed to it being in Colorado.