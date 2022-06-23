MLB Picks and Parlays Today | MLB Expert Picks and Parlays for June 23

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’ll go over two picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day for June 23rd.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 23): Atlanta Braves ML (-140)

With our first MLB pick of the night, let’s go with the Atlanta Braves to beat the San Francisco Giants outright. Both the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves have been two of the best teams in baseball this year as the Braves are currently 40-30 and sit in second place in the National League East, while the Giants are currently 38-30 and enter 4.5 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West.

Kyle Wright Is going to be on the mound here for the Atlanta Braves and he’s been one of the top pitchers in baseball. He currently has a 2.94 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP. He’s coming off two disappointing outings where he gave up five and three earned runs, but he should be able to get back on track against a Giants offense that does struggle to manufacture runs on certain nights.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 23): LA Dodgers -1.5 (-140)

With our second pick of the night, let’s go with the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the Cincinnati Reds by -1.5 runs. The Reds are going to be throwing Hunter Greene and although the youngster does have elite stuff and is going to be one of the better arms in baseball in the coming years, he’s struggled this season. He currently has a 5.26 ERA and is coming off an outing where he gave up four earned runs in only five innings.

His strikeout numbers have been elite as he currently has 85 in 65 Innings pitched this year, but when he gets put in play, he’s typically getting hit hard.

The Dodgers are going to be coming in that to this one with the 10th best batting average in baseball at .250 and they’ve also already managed to hit the 12th most home runs in the league with 79.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 23): Miami Marlins ML (-145)

Our final pick tonight is going to be taking the Miami Marlins to beat the Colorado Rockies outright. The Miami Marlins are going to be coming into this one after impressive 7-4 and 9-8 victories in the first two games of the series. The Marlins currently sit at 31-36 on the year, while the Rockies sit at 30-39.

With this game being played in Miami, it’s a good time to back the Marlins. The Rockies are currently 11-20 away from Coors Field this year as their offense hasn’t been able to get much going outside of their home ballpark.

Braxton Garrett is going to be on the mound here for the Miami Marlins and that should be decent news for us. The 24-year-old has some of the most promising stuff in baseball for a guy his age and has had a few outings this year where he’s shown elite stuff on the mound.

