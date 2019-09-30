Men’s Soccer: VMI hosts Regent on Tuesday in non-conference matchup

The VMI men’s soccer team hosts Regent University Tuesday at 4 p.m. in non-conference action from Patchin Field. The Keydets will not play another home game for two weeks.

AFP editor Chris Graham will be on the call on the broadcast of the game on ESPN3.

Howard defeated VMI 4-2 on Saturday in a game that was called with 10:30 left in the contest due to adverse weather in the area and after nearly an hour delay. The Bison took a 2-0 lead on a pair of penalty kicks.

VMI would rally, as Fabian Munoz-Velasquez scored on an assist from Michael Ogenyi at 71:52. Duncan Dunkwu netted back-to-back goals to put the Bison ahead 4-1 at the 76:51 mark, but Nathan Lam found the back of the net off of a rebound from an Ogenyi shot with 10:30 on the game clock. The game was then delayed and later called due to lightning strikes in the area after Lam’s tally.

Regent University, from Virginia Beach, is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association. The Royals (2-6) lost to Barton College on Wednesday in Wilson, N.C. ,2-1.

Xzavier Funderburk had Regent’s goal and Emmett Hammersley made seven saves.