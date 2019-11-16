Men’s Soccer: #1 Clemson, #2 UVA meet for ACC title on Sunday

No. 2 Virginia (16-1-1) and No. 1 Clemson (16-1-1) will go head-to-head on Sunday for the ACC Championship at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

The match is set for a noon start and will air on ESPNU.

In addition to the ESPNU broadcast, the game can also be streamed on the ESPN app for authenticated subscribers of ESPN. Links to the stream and in-game live stats will be available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.

Game Notes

Virginia is back in the ACC Championship game for the second time in three seasons and is seeking its 16th ACC title.

Head Coach George Gelnovatch has won four ACC Tournament Championships in his tenure – 1997, 2003, 2004, 2009. His teams have now been to the ACC Final 13 times in 24 seasons

Clemson is Virginia’s third first-time opponent in the ACC Tournament. The Cavaliers did not face Syracuse (quarterfinal) or Wake Forest (semifinal) during the 2019 regular season.

The Cavaliers and Tigers will meet in the ACC postseason for the first time since 2006. Virginia is 4-2-2 against Clemson in ACC Tournament action.

Sunday will be the fourth time Virginia and Clemson meet in the ACC Title game (1993, 1995 & 2001). The Cavaliers took home the trophy in 1993 & 1995 and fell 1-0 in the 2001 Championship in Clemson.

Virginia comes into the match winners of its last five matches, the second five-match win streak of the season.

