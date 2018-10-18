Mendenhalls provide initial gift to new UVA Football Operations Center

UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall and his wife Holly have made a $500,000 pledge to support construction of Virginia’s new Football Operations Center as part of the athletics department’s Master Plan project.

“Holly and I are excited to be a part of the process that transforms Virginia football,” Mendenhall said. “We love developing young people through football and the new Football Operations Center will provide our young men a home where they can develop into exceptional football players, students and leaders.”

The Mendenhall’s gift is the first to be publicly announced as part of the $180 million Master Plan fundraising campaign. The Football Operations Center is a component of the Virginia athletics department’s Master Plan that also includes construction of an Olympic Sports Center and grass practice fields.

“I am very thankful that Bronco and Holly have further demonstrated their commitment to the University of Virginia with this gift,” said Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams.“ Bronco’s vision for the impact this facility will have on the football program is inspiring and I hope his and Holly’s gift will motivate others to invest in the future of Virginia student-athletes.

The Mendenhall’s gift is the largest gift made by a head coach to the University of Virginia.

The Master Plan is currently in the design phase. For more information, please visit Wahoowa.net/MasterPlan.

