Member of Merry Points Gang gets nearly 10 years in prison on weapons charge
A Lancaster man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
According to court documents, Shadonta Lateef Beane, 26, was indicted on federal charges of possessing a Romarm/Cugir Mini Draco pistol, having a 30-round magazine and 22 rounds of ammunition, and possessing a stolen Taurus .40 caliber handgun with 10 rounds of ammunition after having been convicted of a felony.
Beane pleaded guilty on Feb. 23 to possessing the Draco firearm as a convicted felon. Evidence and testimony at Beane’s sentencing hearing showed that he was previously charged with and convicted of possessing a firearm at the Raceway Gas Station in Tappahannock on Oct. 31, 2020.
Testimony at sentencing also identified that Beane is a member of the Merry Point Boys, a street gang operating in the Northern Neck area that has been recognized by the Virginia Department of Corrections as a gang.