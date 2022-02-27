McGhee sets Liberty Arena scoring record in Senior Day OT win

Liberty honored its seniors, Keegan McDowell and Darius McGhee, with an overtime victory defeating Kennesaw State, 100-93, on Saturday.

The win was highlighted by McGhee scoring 47 points, setting a Liberty Arena record for most points in a game by an individual.

Kennesaw State opened the game on a 9-0 run less than four minutes into the game. Liberty was able to steer the ship, going on an 8-0 run to get back into the game. Kennesaw State extended its lead to double digits at the 6:42-mark as the Owls led 33-22 but the Flames were able to hold Kennesaw State without a made field goal for the last 3:46 of the half, cutting the Owls’ lead to 42-37 at the break.

McGhee and Kennesaw State’s Chris Youngblood led all scorers in the first half with 10 points each.

Liberty got hot to start the half going on a 10-5 run to quickly tie the game (47-47) and would take its first lead of the game (51-50) with 14:23 left in the game. Kyle Rode sparked Liberty’s hot start in the second half, scoring seven points in the first two and a half minutes of the second half.

It was a tight ball game all throughout the second half, as Liberty’s biggest lead of the half was five points and with 3:33 left in the game Spencer Rodgers would tie the game at 68-68. Kennesaw State had a three-point lead (77-74) with 51 seconds left in the game and the Flames were able to climb its way back and tie the game to send it into overtime after McGhee hit a pair of free throws with two seconds left in regulation.

McGhee took over in overtime, scoring 16 of Liberty’s 23 points in the extra period, shooting 4-of-5 from the field and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line.

Postgame: Liberty coach Ritchie McKay

“Another great game to witness, not so much to coach because there were a lot of stressful moments, but I am glad number two (Darius McGhee) plays for us. What a fabulous job our guys did in finding a way. That is the fourth game in eight days for us and I know this has been a really hard stretch for us in the month of February and the way they battled and finished the season, I am really proud of them.”