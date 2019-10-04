McEachin announces two grants to Virginia Department of Health
Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced this week two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health.
The first grant, for $3,176,750, is for preventive health services.
The second grant is for maternal, infant, and early childhood home visits for $7,808,455.
“All Virginians deserve access to affordable quality health care and the Virginia Department of Health helps many low-income Virginians receive that needed care. These funds will help ensure preventive care to keep Virginians healthy.” said Congressman McEachin. “Maternal, infant, and early childhood home visits help provide families with the skills and resources needed to raise children to be physically, socially, and emotionally healthy. The grant for home visits will ensure that new moms get the support and services they need for healthy, happy outcomes for their babies.”
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.