McAuliffe calls on Virginia employers to require COVID-19 vaccination

Published Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, 1:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe is calling on Virginia employers to require the COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible employees.

This follows recent announcements from the former governor urging Virginia health systems and school divisions to institute vaccine requirements, measures that are critical to keeping Virginians safe and the Commonwealth’s economy running strong.

“I have long said that the best way to defeat this deadly virus, keep our students in school and keep Virginia’s economy strong is by getting every eligible Virginian vaccinated as quickly as possible. Today’s announcement puts us one important step closer to reaching that goal,” McAuliffe said. “Together, we can beat this virus once and for all, keep our fellow Virginians safe, and keep our Commonwealth’s economy running strong.”