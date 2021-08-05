Masks required at Albemarle County facilities beginning Monday, Aug. 9

Published Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, 5:07 pm

Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, face masks will again be required in the Albemarle County Office Buildings on McIntire Road and 5th Street, and in county-operated facilities, such as community centers and parks bath houses.

This requirement applies to both visitors and staff, regardless of vaccination status, in light of the recent guidance updates from the CDC with respect to the delta variant and local transmission data.

Find the vaccine

Find a walk-in vaccine opportunity.

Fashion Square Mall (29 North)

Parkway Pharmacy (Crozet)

Your Scottsville Pharmacy (Scottsville)

Top Notch Pharmacy (Charlottesville)

Costco (29 North)

Ting Pavilion on the Downtown Mall (Charlottesville)

Area Walmart/Sam’s Club locations (29 North, Ruckersville, Zion Crossroads)

Schedule an appointment near you.

Call 434-972-6261 for assistance in locating an opportunity

The vaccine is administered free of charge

Anyone 12 years or older is eligible

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a consenting adult for both doses