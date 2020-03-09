 

Mamadi Diakite named ACC Basketball Player of the Week

Published Monday, Mar. 9, 2020, 4:46 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

mamadi diakite

Mamadi Diakite. Photo by Dan Grogan.

Mamadi Diakite was named ACC Basketball Player of the Week after leading #17 Virginia to a pair of victories to close out the regular season.

The redshirt senior averaged 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks as the ‘Hoos (23-7, 15-5 ACC) stretched their winning streak to eight games with victories over Miami (46-44) and No. 15 Louisville (57-54).

The All-ACC second-team performer tallied his third career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in UVA’s 46-44 win at Miami.

Diakite added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks as the Cavaliers knocked off Louisville 57-54 on Senior Day.

Diakite shot 13-of-27 from the field (48.2 percent) and 5-of-7 from the free throw line (71.4 percent) in the two wins.

He ranks eighth in the ACC this season in blocks (1.3), 11th in defensive rebounds (5.2), 13th in scoring (13.7) and 15th in free throw percentage (75.4) and rebounding (6.8).



augusta free press
augusta free press news

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.