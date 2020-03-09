Mamadi Diakite named ACC Basketball Player of the Week
Mamadi Diakite was named ACC Basketball Player of the Week after leading #17 Virginia to a pair of victories to close out the regular season.
The redshirt senior averaged 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks as the ‘Hoos (23-7, 15-5 ACC) stretched their winning streak to eight games with victories over Miami (46-44) and No. 15 Louisville (57-54).
The All-ACC second-team performer tallied his third career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in UVA’s 46-44 win at Miami.
Diakite added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks as the Cavaliers knocked off Louisville 57-54 on Senior Day.
Diakite shot 13-of-27 from the field (48.2 percent) and 5-of-7 from the free throw line (71.4 percent) in the two wins.
He ranks eighth in the ACC this season in blocks (1.3), 11th in defensive rebounds (5.2), 13th in scoring (13.7) and 15th in free throw percentage (75.4) and rebounding (6.8).
