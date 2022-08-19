Lynchburg Hillcats top Fredericksburg Nationals, 2-0
The Lynchburg Hillcats ended their cold streak with a 2-0 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals.
For the Hillcats (19-26), it was their first shutout victory since May 26 versus the Columbia Fireflies.
Ryan Webb and Andry Lara went toe-to-toe for what would become an excellent pitching matchup. Neither allowed a run, with Webb picking up eight strikeouts to Lara’s seven.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Nationals brought in Holden Powell. After retiring the first batter of the frame, Powell would hit Richard Paz before walking Jordan Brown. Cesar Idrogo would then drive a double off the center field wall for the only runs of the night for either team.
Josh Wolf and Franco Aleman would slam the door shut for the final few innings, giving the Hillcats their sixth victory over the Nationals this season.
The two teams will square off again on Friday night at 6:30 at Bank of the James Stadium.