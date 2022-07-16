Lynchburg Hillcats make it three in a row over Charleston
The Lynchburg Hillcats have won their third in a row over the Charleston RiverDogs after putting up their best offensive performance of the season, winning 6-2.
The Hillcats (8-11) took the lead before the eighth inning for the first time in the series when they put up two runs in the fifth off the RiverDogs (8-10).
Charleston struck first yet again after Bobby Seymour took Ryan Webb deep to opposite field in the fourth to give them the one run lead. However, the Hillcats would strike back in the bottom half of the inning after a Jake Fox leadoff triple. Isaiah Greene would drive him home on a fielder’s choice to first.
In the fifth, Jake Fox would strike again with a bloop single to shallow right center field that would score both Yordys Valdes and Richard Paz. The two-run lead would be all the Hillcats would need for the rest of the game.
Two nights ago, Junior Sanquintin was responsible for the game-winning three-RBI triple in the eighth. Tonight, he crushed his second home run of the season with a two-run blast to center field that cleared the protective netting and extended the Hillcats lead to four.
Charleston would get a run back in the eighth on a single from Seymour to score Willy Vasquez. However, the Hillcats would get the run right back when Dayan Frias would drive home Greene with a sacrifice fly.
From there, Yeury Gervacio would slam the door shut in the ninth to give the Hillcats their third straight victory.
The Hillcats will look to win the series over Charleston on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.