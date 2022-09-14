Update: Missing 17-year-old Lynchburg girl safely located
Update: Wednesday, 2:13 p.m. Lillian Patterson has been located and is safe. The Lynchburg Police Department appreciates the response from the community.
First report: Wednesday, 1:54 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl.
Lillian Patterson was reported missing by her parents Tuesday at 9:08 p.m. She often walks the downtown area of Lynchburg, and was last seen on Main Street at the Community Market outdoor piano.
When she left her home, she was wearing a tan and blue peasant top and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott with the Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.