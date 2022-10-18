Menu
local girl scouts organization receives 800k donation
News

Local Girl Scouts organization receives $800K donation

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

Girl ScoutsPhilanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $800,000 to the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline.

Scott, the third wealthiest woman in the United States, is a novelist and the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos.

The donation will enable the organization to provide life-changing experiences, mentorship and programming, according to a press release.

The donation comes just after October 11, which was International Day of the Girl and Give to Women and Girls Day.

Scott’s donation is part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girls Scouts of the USA and 29 local councils selected by Scott. The donation is the largest the GSUSA has received from an individual in its history.

At a local level, the donation will provide opportunities to reach more girls through high impact programs and to invest in local volunteers and staff with training.

“We are incredibly thankful to MacKenzie Scott for her support and belief in the Girl Scout Movement,” GSVSC’s CEO Nikki Williams said in a press release. “Her investment will support membership retention and growth in the Virginia Skyline area as well as help us increase our innovated programming and volunteer systems.”

With more than 5,000 members in 36 county areas, GSVSC’s headquarters are in Roanoke, and camp properties are in Albemarle, Roanoke and Bedford counties.

The local impact of Scott’s donation will be seen in GSVS’s leadership opportunities for girls, including expanding the focus on career readiness and mental wellness, and girls’ access to STEM exploration, investment in girls, and advancing the organization’s recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so appreciative of MacKenzie Scott’s gift to Girl Scouts. This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections to lead in their own communities and globally,” GSUSA’s CEO Sofia Chang said in the press release. “The support from all our donors, including this generous support from Scott is critical in delivering on our work of reimagination and transformation. We’re excited to prove how MacKenzie Scott’s investment in girls will change the world — because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

