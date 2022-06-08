Lime Kiln Theater presents Grammy-nominated Madison Cunningham in concert on June 18

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2022 concert series continues on Saturday, June 18, with performances from Madison Cunningham and opener Jordan Tice.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Two-time Grammy nominated artist Madison Cunningham is set to release her highly anticipated new album, Revealer this fall. The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter-guitarist recently received her second Grammy nomination for Wednesday (Extended Edition) in the “Best Folk Album” category, previously having her debut album Who Are You Now nominated for “Best Americana Album” in 2020.

Cunningham opened for Harry Styles in 2021 at his sold-out Madison Square Garden shows and has toured with the likes of Andrew Bird, Bahamas and My Morning Jacket.

She has performed on “The Late Late Late Show with James Corden” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and penned an original song “Broken Harvest” for the NPR “Morning Edition” Song Project.

Opener Jordan Tice is a singer/songwriter who combines witty musings on life, relationships, and time with deft finger-picking acoustic guitar skills. On his fifth record, Motivational Speakeasy, he breaks it down to just his voice and acoustic guitar.

The concert is presented by Lexington and Rockbridge Area Tourism.

Advance tickets are $25. Tickets will be $30 at the door.

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Orrison Tree & Landscape Services, J.F. Brown Real Estate, and Paradox Farm.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln online at limekilntheater.org.

