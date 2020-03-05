Likes/Dislikes: A thing of beauty, that Virginia win

Mostly Like: Jay Huff picks up where he left off, then, he left off

Jay Huff went scoreless for the last 25:36 of Virginia’s 46-44 win at Miami, but he still scored 37 percent of his team’s points.

Huff scored the first 17 Virginia points, on 7-of-9 shooting, one of the misses a heat check that was all but in the hoop for what would have been his fourth three.

The ‘Hoos didn’t get a bucket from a guy not named Jay Huff until a Kihei Clark three at the 3:20 mark of the first half.

Huff would miss his last seven, the only good look of the bunch being an open three on a nice look from Tomas Woldetensae with 48 seconds left, game tied.

Huff also gave UVA nine rebounds.

No blocks, and Miami attacked him at the rim quite a bit.

Befuddled: What is up with Woldetensae?

Remember back when Woldy was lighting it up, scoring 13.3 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting from three over an eight-game stretch?

That’s so last week.

Literally.

Woldetensae had three points on 1-of-8 shooting in the win at Virginia Tech last Wednesday, and followed that up with a pair of goose eggs in the wins over Duke and Miami.

He’s now 1-of-16 from the floor in his last three, and what was odd in the Miami game was that he only shot it three times in 37 minutes of floor time.

I have to wonder if he’s battling a virus or an injury – maybe a sprained ankle or knee.

His game is getting around screens, cutting hard, catching and shooting in one motion, and we haven’t been seeing anything resembling any of what he’d been doing for the better part of a month to get himself open to get good looks.

Just speculating, but something isn’t right.

Dislike: Kihei Clark owned again

We all love Kihei Clark, because he’s the heart and soul of this team, but for a second straight night, he got owned by an opposing point guard.

Duke’s Tre Jones wouldn’t even let Clark get his hands on the ball, which is normally what he does to other guys.

Wednesday night, it was Miami point guard Chris Lykes, who basically did whatever he wanted to do, scoring 16 on 7-of-12 shooting, and putting Clark in early foul trouble, then a third foul early in the second half, which saw Clark glued to the bench for a long stretch.

Maybe he has the same virus that Woldetensae has.

Guys, take your Zicam, and get better for the weekend.

Story by Chris Graham

