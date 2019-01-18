Light snow brings slick road conditions on Thursday night in Shenandoah Valley

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Light snow began falling in some areas of the Shenandoah Valley region in late Thursday afternoon and continues into the night. VDOT crews and contractors are plowing and treating roadways tonight. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution when traveling and to expect ice or snow patches on some roads.

Here are the road conditions as of 10:30 p.m. in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties. Clear conditions in Augusta County.

Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County

Interstate 81 – Minor conditions in Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Augusta County.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Warren County. Minor conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Clarke and Page counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Augusta and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Clarke and Page counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google