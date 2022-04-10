Liberty romps by FGCU 8-2 to complete series sweep

The Liberty Flames plated four runs in the first inning and never looked back, cruising past the FGCU Eagles 8-2 to sweep the three-game ASUN series Sunday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Catcher Gray Betts had a game-high three hits, including two doubles, scored twice and knocked in a run for the Flames. Shortstop Stephen Hill added two hits including his fourth home run of the season and drove in three runs for Liberty.

Left-hander Joe Adametz moves to 3-2 on the year with his longest outing of 2022. Adametz allowed one run on six hits over seven innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

With the sweep, Liberty moves to 20-10 overall and improves its ASUN record to 7-5. FGCU falls to 20-12 overall and 7-5 in ASUN play.

