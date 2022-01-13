Liberty coach Hugh Freeze announces coaching staff changes
Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has announced several changes to his coaching and administrative staff.
The coaching staff adjustments are mostly on the defensive side of the ball and look to build upon the unit’s 2021 finish. The Flames defense ended the year ranked No. 11 in total defense (320.2 yards allowed per game) and No. 24 in scoring defense (21.5 points allowed per game).
Promotions
- Josh Aldridge – Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
- Jack Curtis – Co-Defensive Coordinators/Safeties Coach
New hires
- Darius Eubanks – Defensive Backs Coach
- Jeremy Garrett – Defensive Line Coach
- Chris Klenakis – Offensive Line Coach
- Bob Marco – Assistant Football Strength Coach
- Chris Terry – Assistant Football Strength Coach
- Robert Bala – Defensive Analyst
- De’Von Brown – Graduate Assistant – Defense
Outside of the football coaching staff changes, Freeze has announced several administrative staff changes for the 2022 season.
Freeze has promoted Dominic Studzinski to the position of associate head coach/hootball head strength and conditioning coach. Studzinski has worked in the weight room and in offseason workouts with the Flames since joining the staff in 2019.
Freeze has also promoted Matt Bevins to associate AD for football administration/chief of staff. Bevins, a former FCS All-America kicker for the Flames (2008-11), will now oversee the day-to-day management of the football program.
In his new role, Bevins will supervise all of football administrative areas (Operations, Player Personnel and Player Development).