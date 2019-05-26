Letter: Mount Sidney resident backs Emmett Hanger for State Senate

I support Senator Emmett Hanger and encourage you to do the same. As a member of the Virginia Governmental Employees’ Association we just celebrated our 60th year of working to establish effective communication between the General Assembly and the Commonwealth’s workforce. Our goal of promoting effective government by ensuring a high-quality state workforce is strengthened by our work with legislators like Emmett. He sponsored our Commending Resolution this year to acknowledge our Anniversary and he is knowledgeable of and works for issues that are important to us. His work on the “Commission on Employee Retirement Security & Pension Reform” is just one example that he is more than just lip service at election time. He meets and discusses issues with us and goes back to Richmond to work for improvements. He is careful with state tax dollars and mindful of employees’ needs. Join me in voting for Emmett Hanger June 11.

Letter from Lori Epik Rubush/Mount Sidney

