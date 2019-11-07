League of Women Voters pushes non-partisan redistricting in wake of Tuesday elections

The League of Women Voters of Virginia thinks voters in Virginia Tuesday sent a strong message to elected officials that they expect a legislature that works for the people.

One of the tasks of the incoming legislature will be to decide the next round of district maps following the 2020 Census.

“The League of Women Voters of Virginia worked hard to make sure voters across the commonwealth had the information they needed in this election,” said League of Women Voters of Virginia President Deb Wake. “We look forward to working with the new legislature in the coming months as they prepare for the next round of redistricting and to encourage lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to work together to create district maps that best represent voters, not protect legislators.”

The League is committed to ending partisan gerrymandering, launching a nation-wide fair redistricting effort—called People Powered Fair Maps™—earlier this year. As part of the campaign, LWV of Virginia will pursue the creation and implementation of fair district maps in the commonwealth through voter education and engagement.

“The Virginia League expects our newly elected representatives to work for the people of Virginia in creating fair political maps at every level,” said League of Women Voters of Virginia Legislative Chair, Mary Crutchfield. “Voters showed yesterday that they are watching the legislature closely. They are entrusting their representatives to carry out their interests and not the political interests of any party.”

The new Virginia General Assembly will commence its regular session on Jan. 8, 2020.

