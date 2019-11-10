Kroger brings home delivery to customers: Adds no pickup fee promotion for holidays

Kroger Mid-Atlantic will bring home delivery to all of its customers this year through its new Kroger Seamless Delivery platform. Customers will be able to use the Kroger app to place an order, selecting either “Pickup” or “delivery” at check-out.

90 stores throughout Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division will launch delivery on Nov. 7, with additional stores offering the service beginning Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. Kroger partnered with Instacart to offer the delivery service, which customers can utilize for a $9.95 fee.

Customers who don’t already have Kroger’s mobile app can download it on the App store or on Google Play. Kroger’s mobile app also allows customers to build shopping lists, take advantage of digital coupons, check fuel points and refill prescriptions.

In addition to expanding delivery options, Kroger will also be offering a no-fee promotion over the holidays for its Pickup service. From Nov. 1 – Jan. 1, there will be no fees for customers who use the Pickup online ordering service for their grocery shopping.

Pickup, formerly known as ClickList, offers customers the opportunity to shop online and pick up their groceries without ever having to enter the store. The fee to use the service is typically $4.95, which is waived for a customer’s first three orders.

With Pickup, customers select a time to pick up their order with at least four hours’ notice. Orders must be picked up at one of the designated Pickup parking spaces, where a Kroger associate will help load items into the customer’s vehicle.

Kroger offers more than 40,000 items through Pickup, including fresh meat, hot foods, sushi, produce and beer and wine. Virginia law prohibits tobacco products and pharmacy prescriptions from being sold through Pickup. Gift cards also cannot be sold through Pickup.

More information about Pickup can be found here: https://www.kroger.com/i/ways-to-shop/pickup

