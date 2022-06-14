Justin Thomas US Open Odds | Justin Thomas Odds to Win US Open 2022

Fresh off the back of winning his second major championship at the PGA Championship last month, Justin Thomas comes to the 122nd US Open full of confidence and looking to make it back-to-back major triumphs. Thomas finished in third place just last week at the RBC Canadian Open too, and is rightly one of the leading market contenders for the US Open showdown from The Country Club this week.

Justin Thomas US Open Odds

The two-time PGA Champion comes to Brookline, Massachusetts this week as one of the market leaders in the betting to win the 122nd US Open at +1200 with BetOnline.

It is clear to see why Thomas is heavily fancied for US Open success this week at The Country Club, given the fact he is in incredible form and won a major championship just last month.

‘JT’ is definitely worth backing if you are looking to place some US Open bets ahead of the golf getting underway on Thursday morning. Click the link below to back Justin Thomas with our trusted bookmaker partner, BetOnline.

How To Back Justin Thomas Odds To Win US Open 2022

BetOnline has everything that golf bettors want in an online racebook. Whether that is basketball, NFL, UFC or the US Open golf market ahead of this week, BetOnline is the place to be. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus claim a free golf bet worth $25. That means golf fans can back their favorite players for free in this highly anticipated third major championship of the year. Bettors can also receive up to 9% cash back in golf betting rebates on their 122nd US Open bets.

How to back Justin Thomas with BetOnline at the US Open:

Sign up to BetOnline by clicking this link Deposit a minimum of $55 Receive your US Open free bet bonus of up to $2500 (depending on deposit amount)

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to back Justin Thomas for the 122nd US Open at BetOnline.

Full US Open Odds 2022

Golfer Highest Odds Bookmaker Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1400 Jon Rahm +1600 Cameron Smith +2000 Xander Schauffele +2200 Will Zalatoris +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2500 Collin Morikawa +2500 Matthew Fitzparick +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Shane Lowry +3100 Viktor Hovland +3300 Dustin Johnson +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000

