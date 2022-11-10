Japanese company to establish warehouse, distribution facility in Chesapeake

A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Chesapeake .

Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp. will create 25 new jobs with the project.

“On our 50th anniversary of U.S. operations, we are pleased to partner with the City of Chesapeake and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mr. Shinichi Nakano, president and CEO of Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp. “August 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of our operations in Japan, and our logistics facility in Virginia will be fundamental to the development of this area.”

Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp. has 10 bases across Japan and a U.S. branch headquartered in California. Nakano strives to meet the needs of various customers including large-scale cargo, high-mix, small-lot, long-term, or short-term.

The company specializes in general truck transportation, airmail handling, freight forwarding, marine transportation, warehousing, trunk rooms, packing industry, correspondence delivery, and importing and exporting.

Nakano opened its first U.S. warehouse in Rancho Dominguez, Calif., in 1972.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Chesapeake, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia.

“Virginia’s reputation as a world-class logistics hub is reinforced by Nakano Warehouse & Transportation’s new operation in the City of Chesapeake,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “The supply chain industry in the Commonwealth continues to gain momentum, in large part due to The Port of Virginia’s unparalleled infrastructure. We look forward to supporting this global company’s success in Hampton Roads.”

“This is an exciting and important investment in the City of Chesapeake,” Chesapeake Mayor Rick West said. “The investment from Nakano Warehouse and Transportation represents another strategic partner in the city for companies to utilize and grow their business. It also shows that Chesapeake is player in the global market and continues to bring in new international investment that helps the city grow and expand its services.”

“Virginia’s expanding port infrastructure and its access to domestic and global markets continue to attract international investment,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We worked diligently with our partners to attract Nakano Warehouse and Transportation to Chesapeake, where it will provide supply-chain management for several companies within the market. The Port of Virginia is always looking for opportunities to collaborate and attract companies with the caliber of Nakano to take advantage of this port, which is the East Coast’s premiere global gateway.”