Jack Salt gets NBA summer league invite from Phoenix Suns

Jack Salt will play for the Phoenix Suns summer league team, becoming the fourth member of the 2019 UVA national championship basketball team headed to the NBA.

The news was first reported by Olgun Uluc, senior basketball reporter at Fox Sports Australia.

The undrafted free agent center from New Zealand averaged 3.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for Virginia in 2018-2019, shooting 60.2 percent from the floor.

A defensive specialist, the 6’10” Salt started 106 games over the past four years at UVA, which compiled a 118-25 record in his four seasons on Grounds.

Teammate Ty Jerome was drafted in the first round by Phoenix. De’Andre Hunter was taken with the fourth pick in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks. Kyle Guy was selected in the second round by the Sacramento Kings.

Story by Chris Graham

