How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In California | NFL Betting Guide

Charlie Rhodes
Last updated:

The NFL season gets underway at the beginning of next week, and we have been busy putting together this handy guide for those residing in California who are looking for a way to bet this season – read on below to find out more.

How To Open A Sports Book Account For The NFL 2022-23

In terms of offshore bookmakers, Bovada is undoubtedly the place to be for the NFL this season.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

How to Place a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

The fun can now start with your bonus! See our instructions below for placing your bets.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Navigate to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Find ‘NFL’ on the left hand menu to load up the markets.
  • Select your pick and add it to your bet slip.

Can I Bet on the NFL in California?

While there are some restrictions on online betting in California, our offshore betting sites allow users in restricted states to place their bets from anywhere, anytime regardless of the laws in their area.

Not only this, but they rival any well-established legal state bookmakers in terms of markets, odds value and sports book size.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

 

The Best California Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada is certainly our pick for the return of the football, and prospective customers can claim a welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750.

With lots of chances to make a profit with the welcome bonus and football returning next week, there is no better time than now to sign up.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Alaska Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to claim a whopping $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

EveryGame have the best mobile platform we have stumbled upon, giving users the chance to bet in-play while on the go.

 

