How to get your desired Winbet bonus

Winbet is a gambling website available in Bulgaria that is known for giving people access to several betting sections, features, and payment solutions. Although the brand’s design is not as impressive as the one found on other iGaming platforms, Winbet has one big advantage, and that’s the betting promotions.

It seems like most top-rated gambling websites focus a lot more on their promotional page than before. As a result, some brands offer an interesting selection of casino bonuses for new and existing clients. Even though every reward is different, there are some things that users have to go through to put them to the test. That’s why we’ve decided to share the steps customers need to complete to use a specific offer.

Register

The first and most important step that everyone has to go through before using a given offer is to create an account. Registering as a new user is the only way to claim the specific WINBET bonus accessible from Bulgaria from Efirbet. That’s one of the reasons why many betting reviews include a step-by-step process on how to create an account.

Registering an account with Winbet won’t take long, but it is not as fast as you might think. Although some iGaming sites only require a username, email, and password, Winbet demands more info from its future clients. So, in addition to the things we’ve mentioned, the bookie wants to know your phone number, first/last name, currency, and more. Needless to say, future Winbet customers also have to agree to the T&C and state that they are over 18 years old.

Enter the promo code

After registering an account, it is time to look at the bonus section and choose one of the available promotions. There are all sorts of rewards you can try out, such as those available to new users. Assuming you’ve just registered, these offers will probably be one of the first things you will put to the test.

The welcome promotions are attractive because they offer a lot of bonus funds. However, Efirbet has shown us that to get this Winbet bonus accessible to Bulgarian clients, we have to use a distinct promo code. Keep in mind that this iGaming platform also allows you to use a bonus code while creating an account. The two coupon codes are different because the one you can use during the registration process won’t give you access to a specific welcome proposal.

Sometimes, you need to make a deposit, but there are offers that will require you to place a bet

Like other top-rated gambling brands, Winbet has multiple active proposals you can put to the test. As we’ve mentioned, some of them require a bonus code, but there are other conditions you must adhere to. Usually, they are related to making a deposit or placing a bet.

Since most offers require you to spend money one way or another, you have to read the promo’s conditions if you want to learn how much you have to spend. Interestingly, most deposit-based promotions are created to provide more funds to those willing to make larger transactions.

