How to Bet on US Open 2022 | California Sports Betting Sites

How to Bet on US Open 2022

The US Open gets underway on the 16th June with four days of action to savour over the coming week. The Country Club in Massachusetts will play host to the 122nd US Open and a particularly talented field of 156 of the best golf has to offer will take to the course. Read on to find out how residents in California can bet on this year’s tournament, as well as where to claim some fantastic offers.

How to Bet on US Open 2022 in California

The Top California Sports Betting Sites for US Open 2022

California US Open Betting Guide – How to Watch US Open 2022 in California

🏌 PGA Tour Tournament: US Open 2022

US Open 2022 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm 🕙 US Open Tee Times Start: 3:43 am PDT

3:43 am PDT 💰 US Open 2022 Purse: $12,500,000

$12,500,000 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network

NBC | USA Network ⛳ Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts

The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500

US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022

The stage is set for this year’s US Open, and despite huge controversy surrounding the sport at the moment, the field is particularly strong.

Tiger Woods will not be featuring despite making sporadic appearances in the PGA Tour – the three time winner of this event is eager to focus on his rehabilitation after suffering a horror crash in February of last year.

Meanwhile, controversial figures in Phil Mickleson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau amongst others will be competing. This follows a monumental backlash from other professionals on the circuit after they participated in LIV Golf’s $2bn Saudi-funded tournament in favour of the PGA Tour.

Among those outraged by the move is Rory McIlroy, who enters this competition in some of the best form of his life. The 33-year-old has four top eight finishes in his last five starts including an impressive win at the Canadian Open to retain his title.

US Open Golfers US Open 2022 Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1500 Jon Rahm +1500 Cameron Smith +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 Shane Lowry +3000 Collin Morikawa +3300 Viktor Hovland +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000 Dustin Johnson +4500 Max Homa +3000 Brooks Koepka +3000 Daniel Berger +3000 Billy Horschel +3000 Corey Conners +3000

The Best Golf Betting Sites in California for US Open 2022 | US Open Betting Sites

If you think of yourself as somewhat of a golfing prophet and believe you know who will perform amongst the talented 2022 cohort, be sure to take a look at below at some of the best betting site, where you will find some fantastic odds ahead of this week’s US Open.

US Open 2022 Picks and Predictions

With such an open field, this year’s US Open is seemingly impossible; to predict.

Rory McIlroy enters as the favourite and rightly so given his breathtaking form of late – he last won this tournament some 12 years ago as a budding young 21-year-old, and he will relish being back at the top of his game.

Elsewhere, Spain’s Joh Rahm will be aiming to defend his US Open title – while he has failed to make an impact in the first two majors of the year his victory in Mexico back in May showed why he is still the world number two.

All eyes will be on Phil Mickelson, who plays in his 30th US Open. He is a record six-time runner-up in this event and is still aiming to complete a famous Grand Slam.

