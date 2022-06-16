How to Bet on US Open 2022 | California Sports Betting Sites
The US Open gets underway on the 16th June with four days of action to savour over the coming week. The Country Club in Massachusetts will play host to the 122nd US Open and a particularly talented field of 156 of the best golf has to offer will take to the course. Read on to find out how residents in California can bet on this year’s tournament, as well as where to claim some fantastic offers.
- 🏌 PGA Tour Tournament: US Open 2022
- 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
- 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm
- 🕙 US Open Tee Times Start: 3:43 am PDT
- 💰 US Open 2022 Purse: $12,500,000
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network
- ⛳ Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts
- 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500
US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022
The stage is set for this year’s US Open, and despite huge controversy surrounding the sport at the moment, the field is particularly strong.
Tiger Woods will not be featuring despite making sporadic appearances in the PGA Tour – the three time winner of this event is eager to focus on his rehabilitation after suffering a horror crash in February of last year.
Meanwhile, controversial figures in Phil Mickleson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau amongst others will be competing. This follows a monumental backlash from other professionals on the circuit after they participated in LIV Golf’s $2bn Saudi-funded tournament in favour of the PGA Tour.
Among those outraged by the move is Rory McIlroy, who enters this competition in some of the best form of his life. The 33-year-old has four top eight finishes in his last five starts including an impressive win at the Canadian Open to retain his title.
|US Open Golfers
|US Open 2022 Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1500
|Jon Rahm
|+1500
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Jordan Spieth
|+2800
|Will Zalatoris
|+2800
|Sam Burns
|+2800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+3000
|Shane Lowry
|+3000
|Collin Morikawa
|+3300
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|Tony Finau
|+3500
|Cameron Young
|+4000
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|Dustin Johnson
|+4500
|Max Homa
|+3000
|Brooks Koepka
|+3000
|Daniel Berger
|+3000
|Billy Horschel
|+3000
|Corey Conners
|+3000
The Best Golf Betting Sites in California for US Open 2022 | US Open Betting Sites
If you think of yourself as somewhat of a golfing prophet and believe you know who will perform amongst the talented 2022 cohort, be sure to take a look at below at some of the best betting site, where you will find some fantastic odds ahead of this week’s US Open.
BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for US Open 2022
There are few better places to bet on the golf ahead of four days of drama. BetOnline not only have one of the best new customer offers around, they also promise some of the best prices on the market and there is certainly value to be had given the strength of the field.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and two free US Open bets at BetOnline.
BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the 2022 US Open
Over at BetUS, you will be able to explore hundreds of markets for this year’s US Open including outright winner betting, 1st round matchups and many, many more. Their welcome offer also affords new customers the chance to make their winnings go the much further over the course of the next four days.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
- California sportsbook bonus awarded in free bets.
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for US Open 2022, click the button below.
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on US Open 2022
MyBookie are also a fantastic option if you are looking to have a punt this week. Not only will you get a first deposit bonus, you will also get the chance to try your hand at their virtual casino games with a $10 chip, making it one of the best welcome offer you are likely to find.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- California sportsbook bonus awarded in free bets.
To claim up to $1000 in free bets for US Open 2022, click the button below
US Open 2022 Picks and Predictions
With such an open field, this year’s US Open is seemingly impossible; to predict.
Rory McIlroy enters as the favourite and rightly so given his breathtaking form of late – he last won this tournament some 12 years ago as a budding young 21-year-old, and he will relish being back at the top of his game.
Elsewhere, Spain’s Joh Rahm will be aiming to defend his US Open title – while he has failed to make an impact in the first two majors of the year his victory in Mexico back in May showed why he is still the world number two.
All eyes will be on Phil Mickelson, who plays in his 30th US Open. He is a record six-time runner-up in this event and is still aiming to complete a famous Grand Slam.