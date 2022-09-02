How to Bet On The Buffalo Bills in New York | New York Sports Betting Sites

The Buffalo Bills go toe-to-toe with the LA Rams in an intriguing opening day match-up, and we have been busy putting together a guide for those residing in New York as to how to bet on the return of the NFL.

How To Bet On The Buffalo Bills for the NFL 2022-23

Read on below for a step-by-step guide for signing up to Bovada, which is our pick for the best offshore bookmaker ahead of the football next week

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for NFL 2022-23
  2. Make a qualifying deposit with code BVD1000 after registering an account.
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.
Bet on the Buffalo Bills Here

How to Place a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

The fun can now start with your bonus! See our instructions below for placing your bets.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Click on football and ‘NFL’ to load up the markets.
  • Select your pick and add it to your bet slip.

How To Watch Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams

  • 🏈 NFL: Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams
  • 📅Date: Monday, 8th September 2022
  • Time: 8:20 p.m ET
  • 🏟Venue: SoFi Stadium, California
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

 

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
LA Rams +115 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills -135 BetOnline logo

 

Buffalo Bills NFL 2022-23 Odds

The Buffalo Bills are hot favourites to put an end to their frustrating Super Bowl drought that spans the entire history of the franchise.

However, shrewd additions in the offseason, coupled with a star-studded offense including quarterback Josh Allen, mean this team will be hoping to do what the great side of the early 1990s failed to do after four times of asking.

They are current favourites at +600 to go all the way in the 57th iteration of football’s most prestigious prize, despite never having won which is testament to the calibre of the squad this year.

 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

 

They are also favoured to clinch the AFC Championship at +350  – they were emphatic victors in the AFC East last season going 11-6.

 

Team AFC Championship odds
Buffalo Bills +350
Kansas City Chiefs +600
Los Angeles Chargers +650
Cincinnati Bengals +850
Baltimore Ravens +900
Denver Broncos +1200

 

Users will also be able to bet on a wide variety of markets, including NFL Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Season as well as individual match markets, over and under total teams wins and hundreds more.

The Best Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprietors of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $1000.

This affords new users lots of opportunity to make a profit with football returning, and it can also be used anywhere across their sportsbook.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click HERE below to get $1,000 in bonus cash

 

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to sink their teeth into the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Created in 1996, they are the most long-established on our list and have a reputation for supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

 

 Open an account with Everygame

 

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC BetOnline

50% of your deposit matched up to $1000 is certainly one of the best welcome offers for prospective sport punters.

With thousands of sporting markets to sink your teeth into, and hundreds just for the NFL as well as a vast virtual casino, you would be hard pushed to find a better offshore bookmaker.

 

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

NFL 2022-23 Free Bet at BetOnline

 BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23

BetUS are also on our list of the best NFL betting sites given their expansive football sportsbook, where punters have plenty of opportunities to make a profit. With thousands of markets on a range of American and international sports, BetUS are among the best place to be ahead of the 8th September.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • NFL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

 

