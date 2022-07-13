How To Bet On British Open 2022 | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

The British Open will return to St Andrews for the 150th edition of the major championship as 156 of the world’s best golfers go head-to-head in Scotland. Luckily for all you North Carolinians, we have kindly put together a comprehensive betting guide ready for the four days of action beginning on Thursday.

How To Bet On British Open 2022 In North Carolina

For all you in North Carolina out there, we have made it incredibly simple for you to navigate this incredible offer from the team over at BetOnline – read below for more details.

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for The Open 2022

Sites
Highlights
Register
How To Watch The Open 2022 In North Carolina

  • 🏌Major Championship Event: The Open 2022
  • 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
  • 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35am ET
  • 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS
  • Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St. Andrews, Scotland
  • 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800

British Open 2022 Odds | Odds To Win The British Open 2022

Rory McIlroy opens as the Vegas favourite to win the British Open at St Andrews this year following a strong finish at the US Open in Boston just last month. Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters winner and runner-up at the US Open in June is tied with Scottish Open champion Xander Schauffele at +1600.

World number three Jon Rahm is +1800 following top-12 finishes at both the recent US Open and Memorial Tournament, and he is trailed by US Open winner Matthew Fitzpatrick at +1800 with Jordan Spieth poking in there too.

PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas sits at a slightly longer price of +2000, joined by renowned links expert and 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry at +2500.

British Open Golfers Open Championship Odds Play
Rory McIlroy +1000 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1600 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +1600 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1800 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1800 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +2000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +2500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +2500 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2500 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2500 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +3000 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +3500 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +3500 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +4000 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4500 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +4500 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +5000 BetOnline logo
Louis Oosthuizen +5000 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +5000 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods +5000 BetOnline logo
Victor Hovland +5500 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +5500 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +5500 BetOnline logo
Justin Rose +7500 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +8000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Fox +8500 BetOnline logo
Bryson DeChambeau +10000 BetOnline logo
Marc Leishman +10000 BetOnline logo
Thomas Pieter +10000 BetOnline logo
Seamus Power +11000 BetOnline logo
Adam Scott +11000 BetOnline logo
Gary Woodland +11000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +12500 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +12500 BetOnline logo

 

The Best Golf Betting Sites In North Carolina For British Open 2022

 

British Open Picks and Predictions

 


