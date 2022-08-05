Augusta County: Household Hazardous Waste Day set for Sept. 24
The annual Household Hazardous Waste Clean-Up Day has been set for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8:30 a.m. until noon at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
Residents of Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County may bring items to the center for safe disposal.
Waste collection will take place in the covered vehicle bays at the back of the government center complex off of Dick Huff Lane.
Participants are encouraged to organize their waste items to be in one area of the vehicle and easily identifiable. Staff and volunteers will help collect the items from your vehicle.
The following products will be accepted on Household Hazardous Waste Day:
- Gasoline
- Kerosene
- Oil-based paints & stains
- Rechargeable batteries
- Mercury devices
- Diesel fuel
- #2 fuel oil
- Polyurethane solvents
- Automobile batteries
- Pesticides, herbicides
- Antifreeze
- 2 cycle fuel mix
- CFL & fluorescent bulbs
- Used motor oil
- Computers
The following products will not be accepted:
- Hazardous materials from businesses [This event is for households only, per EPA and DEQ regulations.]
- Unknown or unlabeled containers
- Large electronics; televisions; water-based paint; household batteries; vehicle tires
Latex or water-based paints may be disposed of through normal household waste disposal when dried to a solid state. Latex paint is not hazardous.
The landfill will accept used oil, antifreeze, dried latex paint, and lead acid batteries any time of year. You can find the full list of what is accepted at https://www.acsawater.com/disposalguide.
Augusta County’s environmental management office, in collaboration with the Augusta County Regional Landfill, typically hold two household waste clean-up days per year, one in the fall and another in the spring.