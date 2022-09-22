Horse Racing Betting Promo Code For $750 Pennsylvania Derby Free Bet From Bovada

A top field line-up for the Pennsylvania Derby 2022 this Saturday, with Cyberknife and Taiba two of the big names on show and by using our dedicated Bovada Sportsbook promo code – INSIDERS – you can clean-up with a $750 in free bets to use on $1m Parx race.



How To Use Our Bovada Horse Racing Promo Code For Pennsylvania Derby 2022



You can get up to a max of $750 in free bets by just using our unique Bovada promo code which is INSIDERS.

Join Bovada Here Set up your account and deposit $1,000 with horse racing promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets to use on Saturday’s Pennsylvania Derby (75% matched deposit)

Looking for some action on other US sports? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

Pennsylvania Derby 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over 1m 1f and for 3 year-olds, the Pennsylvania Derby is run at Parx racetrack.

📅Date: Saturday September 24, 2022 (6:10pm)

🏇Racetrack: Parx Racing

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Bob Baffert Has Won The Pennsylvania Derby Three Times – He Runs Taiba This Year

The Best Horse Racing Sports Betting Sites 2022

How Do I Place A Horse Racing Pennsylvania Derby Bet With My Bovada Bonus?

This won’t take long, just a few moments so not a bad return for $750.

Just follow our simple guide below to begin placing bets with your new Bovada 75% matched deposit bonus – which, if you want, you can use on Saturday’s big Parx race, the 2022 Pennsylvania Derby (6:10pm).

Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BOVADA site

site Click on ‘Horses’ in their TOP navigation menu

See a list of the upcoming horse racing fixtures – find ‘Parx Racing’

Click on the Pennsylvania Derby race (Sat, 6:10pm) to bring up the runners, riders and latest betting odds

to bring up the runners, riders and latest betting odds Find the horse you want to bet on, click the odds next to the horse (this will pop-up up a bet slip)

Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Bovada bonus

Current Bovada Promo Code and Free Bet Bonus Offer

Bonus Bonus Description Promo Code Claim Sportsbook Welcome Bonus 75% deposit match – up to $1,000 (no staking required) Use Promo Code: INSIDERS Claim bonus

Pennsylvania Derby 2022 Betting Preview:



A field of 11 will head to post for Saturday’s Pennsylvania Derby, which is run at Parx race track, and with a $1m purse on offer it’s no surprise to see some big names making the trip to the former Philadelphia Park venue – including the Brad Cox-trained Cyberknife and Taiba.

The Grade 1 race for 3 year-olds is over a trip of 1m1f on the main dirt track, while the powerful Bob Baffert barn have won the prize three times between 2014 and 2018 – they run the already mentioned Taiba this year, who has been popular in the betting in the build-up to the race.

Taiba was last seen running a close second to his half-brother Cyberknife at Monmouth Park in the Haskall Stakes on July 23. In a sustained battle down the shoot, Cyberknife just got the better of the argument that day by a head, but the related pair lock-horns again this Saturday for ‘Take 2’ – so which of the siblings will come out on top, or will another horse else crash the party?

Yes, Cyberknife is the higher rated and more experienced, but with only four career runs many feel the Baffert runner – Taiba – might have more in the locker to come and can turn the tables this time in Saturday’s Pennsylvania Derby. It’s all set up to be a fascinating renewal, with TAIBA our pick to give his trainer Bob Baffert a fourth success in the $1m contest.

Plus, it’s not just a two-horse race with other leading 3 year-olds this season including Skippylongstocking, Simplification, Tawny Port, Zandon, White Abarrio and We The People.

Bovada Horse Racing Promo Code: Get $750 In Free Bets for The Pennsylvania Derby



Boost your new Bovada betting account with a FREE $750 to use on Saturday’s Pennsylvania Derby, from Parx racecourse.



Take a look below as we showcase the BOVADA $750 Horse Racing Free Bet Offer and the quick steps to get yourself up to $750 in Pennsylvania Derby free bets.

Head to their site from one of the links on this page. Then, once you’ve hooked up with Bovada, you are only a few clicks away from releasing a 75% MATCH DEPOSIT BONUS up to a MAXIMUM of $750.

Remember – Our promo code when depositing, so you get the maximum $750 bonus, is INSIDERS.

Once your deposit has been approved (no longer than 30 mins), your bonus will be credited to your account and you will be ready for wagering. Plus, if you want to begin off with a slightly lower amount, then maybe deposit $500, then you’ll be matched with a bonus of $375, or a $100 first deposit gets you a $75 free bet – you get the drift!

Offer Only Applies To Your First Deposit – However, do note, as this Bovada offer is only available on your FIRST DEPOSIT – therefore, we hope you can take full advantage and secure the maximum amount you can by getting the $750 free bet bonus ($1,000 deposit required).

Bovada Promo Code Key Terms

75% Matched Deposit up to $750 Bonus (deposit $1,000 to get full $750 free bet) This Bonus can only be redeemed on your FIRST DEPOSIT Bonus is credited within 30mins of first deposit



Recent Pennsylvania Derby Winners

2021 – HOT ROD CHARLIE

2020 – No Race

2019 – MATH WIZARD

2018 – MCKINZIE

2017 – WEST COAST

2016 – CONNECT

2015 – FROSTED

2014 – BAYERN

Watch HOT ROD CHARLIE Winning The 2021 Pennsylvania Derby